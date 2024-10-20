Problem 1
Which of the following characterizes parthenogenesis? a. An individual may change its sex during its lifetime. b. Specialized groups of cells grow into new individuals. c. An organism is first a male and then a female. d. An egg develops without being fertilized.
Problem 2
In male mammals, excretory and reproductive systems share a. the vas deferens. b. the urethra. c. the seminal vesicle. d. the prostate.
- Which of the following is not properly paired? a. seminiferous tubule—cervix b. vas deferens—oviduct c. testosterone—estradiol d. scrotum—labia majora
Problem 3
Problem 4
Peaks of LH and FSH production occur during a. the menstrual flow phase of the uterine cycle. b. the beginning of the follicular phase of the ovarian cycle. c. the period just before ovulation. d. the secretory phase of the uterine cycle.
Problem 5
During human gestation, rudiments of all organs develop a. in the first trimester. b. in the second trimester. c. in the third trimester. d. during the blastocyst stage.
Problem 6
Which of the following is a true statement? a. All mammals have menstrual cycles. b. The endometrial lining is shed in menstrual cycles but reabsorbed in estrous cycles. c. Estrous cycles are more frequent than menstrual cycles. d. Ovulation occurs before the endometrium thickens in estrous cycles.
Problem 7
For which of the following is the number the same in human males and females? a. interruptions in meiotic divisions b. functional gametes produced by meiosis c. meiotic divisions required to produce each gamete d. different cell types produced by meiosis
- Which statement about human reproduction is false? a. Fertilization occurs in the oviduct. b. Spermatogenesis and oogenesis require different temperatures. c. An oocyte completes meiosis after a sperm penetrates it. d. The earliest stages of spermatogenesis occur closest to the lumen of the seminiferous tubules.
Problem 8
Ch. 46 - Animal Reproduction
