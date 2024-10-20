Problem 5

The transduction of sound waves into action potentials occurs a. in the tectorial membrane as it is stimulated by hair cells. b. when hair cells are bent against the tectorial membrane, causing them to depolarize and release neurotransmitter that stimulates sensory neurons. c. as the basilar membrane vibrates at different frequencies in response to the varying volume of sounds. d. within the middle ear as the vibrations are amplified by the malleus, incus, and stapes.