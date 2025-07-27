Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
How to Write a Killer College Resume (That Gets You Noticed)

Last Update: 7/27/2025

Introduction

Your college resume is more than just a list of experiences — it’s your first shot at making a strong impression. Whether you're applying for an internship, your first job, or a research position, a well-crafted resume can open doors. In this guide, we’ll walk you through exactly how to write a standout resume as a student — even if you don’t have a ton of experience yet.

What Is a College Resume?

A college resume is a one-page document that summarizes your education, skills, experiences, and accomplishments relevant to the opportunity you're pursuing. Unlike a professional resume, it's tailored for students or recent grads — so employers expect less experience and more potential.

What Makes a Resume “Killer”?

A killer college resume:

  • Focuses on impact, not just responsibilities
  • Uses clean, easy-to-scan formatting
  • Tailors content to the specific opportunity
  • Highlights transferable skills from all types of experience — not just jobs

Section-by-Section Breakdown

🎓 1. Header

Include:

  • Full name
  • Email (use a professional address)
  • Phone number
  • LinkedIn URL (optional but recommended)
  • Portfolio/personal site (if relevant)

🏫 2. Education

  • School name, graduation year, degree
  • GPA (if 3.5+)
  • Relevant coursework, minors, honors
  • Study abroad or academic projects

💼 3. Experience

Include internships, part-time jobs, research, and even volunteer work. Use bullet points to show impact:

  • Tutored 15+ students weekly in organic chemistry; improved average test scores by 20%.
  • Led social media strategy for campus club; increased Instagram engagement by 80%.

🛠️ 4. Skills

Hard skills > Soft skills. Examples:

  • Technical: Excel, Python, Photoshop
  • Languages: Spanish (fluent), French (basic)
  • Tools: Canva, WordPress, Figma

🏅 5. Honors, Awards, and Leadership

  • Dean’s List, scholarships, competitions
  • Club leadership roles
  • Conference presentations

Resume Do's and Don'ts

✅ Do:

  • Keep it to one page
  • Use action verbs (led, created, improved, managed)
  • Tailor it for each application
  • Proofread — grammar mistakes kill credibility

❌ Don’t:

  • Include a photo
  • Use overly decorative fonts or graphics
  • Write in paragraphs — use bullet points
  • Lie or exaggerate

Common Mistakes to Avoid

  • Overloading with high school achievements
  • Listing “Microsoft Word” as a skill
  • Forgetting to quantify impact
  • Using the same resume for every opportunity

Formatting Tips That Matter

  • Use a clean font like Arial, Calibri, or Georgia
  • Stick to 10–12 pt font size, 0.5–1” margins
  • Save as PDF unless instructed otherwise
  • Name your file clearly: FirstName_LastName_Resume.pdf

Bonus: Killer Resume Phrases to Use

  • “Collaborated with cross-functional teams to…”
  • “Led a team of X members to…”
  • “Designed and implemented a solution that…”
  • “Increased [metric] by [percentage] over [timeframe]”

Final Checklist ✅

  • Is everything spelled correctly?
  • Is it one page?
  • Does every bullet start with a strong action verb?
  • Did you quantify achievements wherever possible?
  • Is it tailored to the job/internship you want?

Conclusion

Writing a killer college resume isn't about pretending to be more experienced than you are — it’s about clearly showing what you have done, and how that makes you a great fit for what you want next. Focus on your strengths, polish the formatting, and tailor the content. You'll be miles ahead of most applicants.