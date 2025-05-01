Skip to main content
Determine the critical FF-value for a right-tailed test where α=0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , numerator degrees of freedom d.f.N=3 d.f.N = 3 , and denominator degrees of freedom d.f.D=15 d.f.D = 15 .