Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
14. ANOVA
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
14. ANOVA
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 15
Next
14. ANOVA / Introduction to ANOVA / Problem 1
Problem 1
For a right-tailed ANOVA test, what is the critical
F
F
-value when
α
=
0.10
\alpha=0.10
, numerator degrees of freedom
8
8
, and denominator degrees of freedom
18
18
?
A
2.23
2.23
B
2.67
2.67
C
2.04
2.04
D
2.44
2.44
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options