14. ANOVA
14. ANOVA / Introduction to ANOVA / Problem 14
Problem 14

What is the critical FF-value for a right-tailed test with α=0.025 α = 0.025 , numerator degrees of freedom d.f.N=12 d.f.N = 12 , and denominator degrees of freedom d.f.D=18 d.f.D = 18 ?