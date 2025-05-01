Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
14. ANOVA
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
14. ANOVA
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
14 of 15
Next
14. ANOVA / Introduction to ANOVA / Problem 14
Problem 14
What is the critical
F
F
-value for a right-tailed test with
α
=
0.025
α = 0.025
, numerator degrees of freedom
d
.
f
.
N
=
12
d.f.N = 12
, and denominator degrees of freedom
d
.
f
.
D
=
18
d.f.D = 18
?
A
2.87
2.87
B
3.89
3.89
C
4.06
4.06
D
1.25
1.25
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options