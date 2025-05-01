Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
4. Probability
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Probability
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
15 of 15
4. Probability / Counting / Problem 15
Problem 15
A box contains
5
5
red balls,
3
3
blue balls, and
2
2
green balls. If
3
3
balls are drawn at random without replacement, what is the probability that all three are of different colors?
A
1
8
\frac18
B
1
4
\frac14
C
1
2
\frac12
D
1
16
\frac{1}{16}
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options