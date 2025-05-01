Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
4. Probability
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Probability
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 15
Next
4. Probability / Complements / Problem 3
Problem 3
Which of the following is NOT a common notation for the complement of event A?
A
A+
B
¬A
C
A̅
D
A'
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options