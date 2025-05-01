Skip to main content
4. Probability
4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 11
Problem 11

Let P(G)=0.5,P(G)=0.5,P(HG)=0.4,P(G)=0.5,P(G^{\prime})=0.5,P(H|G)=0.4, and P(HG)=0.1P(H|G^{\prime})=0.1. What is P(GH) P(G|H) according to Bayes’ Theorem?