Statistics for Business
4. Probability
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 11
Problem 12
Problem 13
Problem 14
Problem 15
4. Probability
4. Probability / Bayes' Theorem / Problem 11
Problem 11
Let
P
(
G
)
=
0.5
,
P
(
G
′
)
=
0.5
,
P
(
H
∣
G
)
=
0.4
,
P(G)=0.5,P(G^{\prime})=0.5,P(H|G)=0.4,
and
P
(
H
∣
G
′
)
=
0.1
P(H|G^{\prime})=0.1
. What is
P
(
G
∣
H
)
P(G|H)
according to Bayes’ Theorem?
A
4
5
\frac45
B
2
3
\frac23
C
7
11
\frac{7}{11}
D
4
11
\frac{4}{11}
