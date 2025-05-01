Skip to main content
A survey finds the probability that a customer prefers Brand X is 0.58. What is the probability that a customer does NOT prefer Brand X, and what is the sum of both probabilities?
0.58 and 0.42
0.42 and 1.0
0.42 and 0.58
0.58 and 1.0
