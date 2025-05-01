Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Complements
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Complements
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 10
Next
4. Probability / Complements / Problem 5
Problem 5
Traffic data show that the probability a commuter drives a car to work is
0.732
0.732
. What is the probability that a commuter does not drive a car to work?
A
0.268
0.268
B
0.732
0.732
C
0.448
0.448
D
0.362
0.362
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options