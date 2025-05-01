Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Problem 10
According to a recent survey,
73.5
%
73.5\%
of employees at a tech company are male. Find the probability of randomly selecting an employee who is a female.
A
0.735
0.735
B
0.625
0.625
C
0.537
0.537
D
0.265
0.265
