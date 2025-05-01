- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A sample of students has a mean test score of with a standard deviation of . Construct a confidence interval for the population mean.
A quality‐control engineer is interested in the variability of caffeine concentration (in ) in a particular brand of espresso. A simple random sample of cups is taken, and the sample standard deviation is found to be . Assuming the population of concentrations is approximately normal, using a confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values and , and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation .
A sport psychologist measures the change in reaction time (in units of seconds) for athletes before and after a specialized training program. Negative values indicate a faster reaction time post‑training. The observed sample is: . Ten bootstrap samples (with the replacement) of size are drawn, and their means (in ascending order) turn out to be: . Using only these ten bootstrap means, construct an confidence interval estimate for the true mean change in reaction time.
A city planner wants to estimate the mean commute time in minutes for residents. The population standard deviation is minutes. What is the minimum sample size needed to be confident that the sample mean is within minutes of the true mean?
A pharmaceutical company wants to estimate the mean weight of pills produced by a new machine within grams. If the population standard deviation is known to be grams, what is the minimum sample size required to construct a confidence interval for the population mean?
A researcher collects a simple random sample of waiting times in minutes for a popular amusement park ride. A confidence level of was used. The researcher used a calculator for analysis, as shown in the figure.
Provide a statement that correctly interprets the confidence interval displayed.
A university reports that the average score on its entrance exam is with a standard deviation of . If random samples of students are selected, what are the mean and standard deviation of the sampling distribution of the sample mean?
The annual salaries (in units of dollars) for randomly chosen dental hygienists are listed below. Assume the population is normally distributed.
Construct a confidence interval for the population mean annual salary for dental hygienists. Round your answer to the nearest whole number.
A weather balloon records the following pairs of altitude in thousands of feet and temperature in : , , , , and . Find (a) the explained variation, (b) the unexplained variation.
What is the critical value for a confidence level when the sample size is ?