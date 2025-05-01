Skip to main content
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Confidence Intervals for Population Mean / Problem 10
Problem 10
What is the critical value
t
c
t_{c}
for a
95
%
95\%
confidence level when the sample size is
21
21
?
A
2.080
2.080
B
2.086
2.086
C
2.093
2.093
D
2.528
2.528
