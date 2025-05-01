Skip to main content
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 2

A quality‐control engineer is interested in the variability of caffeine concentration (in mg/mL\text{mg/mL}) in a particular brand of espresso. A simple random sample of n=30n=30 cups is taken, and the sample standard deviation is found to be s=0.35 mg/mLs=0.35\text{ mg/mL}. Assuming the population of concentrations is approximately normal, using a 95%95\% confidence level, determine the degrees of freedom, the critical values χL2\chi_{L}^2 and χR2\chi_{R}^2, and the confidence interval estimate (up to two decimal places) for the population standard deviation σ\sigma.