A sport psychologist measures the change in reaction time (in units of seconds) for 12 12 athletes before and after a specialized training program. Negative values indicate a faster reaction time post‑training. The observed sample is: { – 0.4 , 0.1 , – 0.2 , 0.3 , 0.0 , – 0.1 , 0.5 , – 0.3 , 0.2 , 0.4 , – 0.5 , 0.6 } \left\lbrace–0.4,0.1,–0.2,0.3,0.0,–0.1,0.5,–0.3,0.2,0.4,–0.5,0.6\right\rbrace . Ten bootstrap samples (with the replacement) of size 12 12 are drawn, and their means (in ascending order) turn out to be: – 0.47 , – 0.32 , – 0.18 , – 0.05 , 0.08 , 0.17 , 0.29 , 0.41 , 0.52 , 0.67 –0.47,–0.32,–0.18,–0.05,0.08,0.17,0.29,0.41,0.52,0.67 . Using only these ten bootstrap means, construct an 80 % 80\% confidence interval estimate for the true mean change in reaction time.