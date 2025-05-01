Skip to main content
Goodness of Fit Test
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Goodness of Fit Test / Problem 9
Problem 9

A forensic accountant is examining 650650 sales invoices from a company suspected of financial irregularities. She records the leading digits of each invoice amount and compares the observed distribution to Benford’s Law, which describes the expected frequency of leading digits in naturally occurring datasets.
The observed frequencies and Benford’s expected percentages are shown below:

At the 0.010.01 significance level, test whether the observed digit distribution follows Benford’s Law.