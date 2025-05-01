13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Goodness of Fit Test / Problem 10
Problem 10
A health researcher claims that people's favorite types of exercise differ from the preferences suggested by previous national fitness survey data. According to the national survey, the distribution of exercise preferences is as follows: Running: Weightlifting: Yoga/Pilates: Other: To test this claim, the researcher randomly selects adults and records their favorite type of exercise. The results are shown in the table below. Find the chi-square test statistic if .