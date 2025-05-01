Skip to main content
Goodness of Fit Test
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit / Goodness of Fit Test / Problem 8
Problem 8
Fill in the blanks.
A ________________ is used to assess whether there is a significant association between two categorical variables.
A
t
t
-test
B
χ
2
\chi^2
test of independence
C
z
z
-test
D
ANOVA test
