A sports scientist recorded the resting respiratory rates (breaths per minute) of a group of athletes. The recorded values are given below:

12, 14, 16, 18, 20, 20, 20, 22, 24, 24, 24, 26, 26, 26, 28, 28, 30, 30, 32, 34, 36, 36

Construct a dot plot for the given data.

Are there any outliers? If so, identify their values.