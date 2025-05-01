The following data set shows the number of hours 24 24 employees worked overtime last month:

12 25 33 41 18 29 37 44 15 34 27 35 16 19 24 30 38 42 14 20 26 32 39 45 \begin{aligned}12~~25~~33~~41~~18~~29~~37~~44 & \\ 15~~34~~27~~35~~16~~19~~24~~30 & \\ 38~~42~~14~~20~~26~~32~~39~~45 & \end{aligned}

Construct a relative frequency histogram with 5 5 classes.