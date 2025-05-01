Skip to main content
Histograms
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms / Problem 8
The following data set shows the number of hours 2424 employees worked overtime last month:
12  25  33  41  18  29  37  4415  34  27  35  16  19  24  3038  42  14  20  26  32  39  45\begin{aligned}12~~25~~33~~41~~18~~29~~37~~44 & \\ 15~~34~~27~~35~~16~~19~~24~~30 & \\ 38~~42~~14~~20~~26~~32~~39~~45 & \end{aligned}
Construct a relative frequency histogram with 55 classes.