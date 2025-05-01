Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Histograms
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms / Problem 8
Problem 8
The following data set shows the number of hours
24
24
employees worked overtime last month:
12
25
33
41
18
29
37
44
15
34
27
35
16
19
24
30
38
42
14
20
26
32
39
45
\begin{aligned}12~~25~~33~~41~~18~~29~~37~~44 & \\ 15~~34~~27~~35~~16~~19~~24~~30 & \\ 38~~42~~14~~20~~26~~32~~39~~45 & \end{aligned}
Construct a relative frequency histogram with
5
5
classes.
