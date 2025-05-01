Shown below is a histogram of the last digits (units place) of scores from a large set of test results from a high school math department. Each score is out of 100 100 , and the last digit ( 0 0 through 9 9 ) is recorded for analysis. Identify the frequencies of each digit. Then, test the claim that the last digits of the scores are uniformly distributed—that is, each digit from 0 0 to 9 9 is equally likely. Use 5 % 5\% level of significance. Does the data suggest any potential grading bias or irregularity in how scores are assigned?