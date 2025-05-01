Skip to main content
Histograms
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Histograms / Problem 4
Problem 4
A histogram shows most data concentrated in the lower intervals, with frequencies gradually decreasing as intervals increase. What is the shape of this distribution?
A
Skewed left
B
Uniform
C
Normal
D
Skewed right
