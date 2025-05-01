A quality control engineer collected a simple random sample of 10 bolts produced in a batch to assess their lengths (in millimeters). The sample has the following statistics:





Sample mean ( x ‾ ) = 24.07 mm (\overline{x})=24.07\text{ mm}

Margin of error (ME) for a 90 % 90\% confidence interval = 0.11 mm =0.11\text{ mm}



