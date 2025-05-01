- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Which confidence level results in the widest confidence interval, assuming all other factors are constant?
A biologist records the weights in grams of two species of birds.
Species X
Species Y
Construct a percent confidence interval estimate for the variance of each species' weights. Is there evidence of a difference in variation between the two species?
A sample yields a confidence interval of (40, 52). What is the margin of error if the point estimate is 46?
If a confidence interval for a population mean is (12, 20) and the point estimate is 16, what is the margin of error?
For a 90% confidence interval, what area under the normal curve corresponds to one tail (alpha/2)?
A quality control engineer collected a simple random sample of 10 bolts produced in a batch to assess their lengths (in millimeters). The sample has the following statistics:
Sample mean
Margin of error (ME) for a confidence interval
Construct the confidence interval for the true mean length of bolts produced in the first batch using the given statistics. Another confidence interval for a sample of bolts from a second batch is reported as . How does the result compare to the confidence interval of the second batch? Explain possible reasons for differences in their widths.
A group of volunteers participated in a mindfulness program. After weeks, their mean reduction in stress score was points, with a sample standard deviation of points. Construct a confidence interval estimate of the standard deviation of the reduction in stress scores for all such participants.
A study aims to estimate the variability in weights (in kilograms) of competitive cyclists. The following weights are recorded from a sample of cyclists: . Ten bootstrap samples are provided below:
Use the bootstrap samples to construct an confidence interval estimate of the population standard deviation .
Researchers measured the simple reaction times (milliseconds) of a random sample of drivers and cyclists under identical conditions. From these samples, they computed a confidence interval for the difference in population mean reaction times (drivers minus cyclists) as:
What does this confidence interval suggest about whether the mean reaction time of drivers equals the mean reaction time of cyclists?
For a bootstrap percentile confidence interval at the level, which percentiles of the bootstrap distribution form the interval endpoints?