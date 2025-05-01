Skip to main content
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Problem 6
A quality control engineer collected a simple random sample of 10 bolts produced in a batch to assess their lengths (in millimeters). The sample has the following statistics:


Sample mean (x)=24.07 mm(\overline{x})=24.07\text{ mm}
Margin of error (ME) for a 90%90\% confidence interval =0.11 mm=0.11\text{ mm}


Construct the 90%90\% confidence interval for the true mean length of bolts produced in the first batch using the given statistics. Another confidence interval for a sample of bolts from a second batch is reported as (23.95 mm,24.25 mm)(23.95\text{ mm},24.25\text{ mm}). How does the result compare to the confidence interval of the second batch? Explain possible reasons for differences in their widths.