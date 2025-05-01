Skip to main content
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean / Introduction to Confidence Intervals / Problem 3
Problem 3
A sample yields a confidence interval of (40, 52). What is the margin of error if the point estimate is 46?
A
8
B
6
C
46
D
12
