Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Problem 9

Researchers measured the simple reaction times (milliseconds) of a random sample of drivers and cyclists under identical conditions. From these samples, they computed a 95%95\% confidence interval for the difference in population mean reaction times (drivers minus cyclists) as:
15 ms<μdriverμcyclist<5 ms-15\text{ ms}\;<\;\mu_{\text{driver}}-\mu_{\text{cyclist}}\;<\;5\text{ ms}
What does this confidence interval suggest about whether the mean reaction time of drivers equals the mean reaction time of cyclists?