The following are the weights (in kilograms) of a group of packages: , , , , , , , , , and . If each package's weight is increased by , what are the new sample mean and sample standard deviation?
Use the following list of the battery life durations (in hours) for 25 different laptops to find the 40th percentile.
| 2.1 | 2.3 | 2.5 | 2.7 | 3.0 |
| 3.2 | 3.4 | 3.6 | 3.8 | 4.0 |
| 4.2 | 4.5 | 4.7 | 4.9 | 5.1 |
| 5.3 | 5.5 | 5.7 | 5.9 | 6.2 |
| 6.4 | 6.6 | 6.8 | 7.0 | 7.5 |
A quality engineer measures the thickness (in ) of six metal sheets: , , , , , and . Find the sample standard deviation.
Why is it incorrect to use (Sigma x)^2 instead of Sigma x squared in the numerator of the standard deviation formula?
Find the coefficient of variation (CV) for each sample and answer the following question.
Listed below are systolic blood pressure readings (in mmHg) from samples of adult males and females. Does there appear to be a difference in variation between the two groups?
Male Systolic Blood Pressure (mmHg):
Female Systolic Blood Pressure (mmHg):
Inspectors recorded the number of paint scratches found on a sample of new cars. The table below shows the number of scratches and the number of cars with that count. Find the sample mean and sample standard deviation for the number of scratches per car.
Given the sample data: 2, 4, 6, 8, calculate the sample standard deviation using the compact formula.
A study on cholesterol levels found that the total cholesterol levels of adult males follow a bell-shaped distribution, with a mean of and a standard deviation of . According to the empirical rule, what percentage of adult males have total cholesterol levels within standard deviations of the mean?
For the sample data set: 2, 4, 6, what is Sigma x and Sigma x squared?
Listed below are the numbers of fatal construction site accidents in a certain country each year. Find the range.
52 48 55 60 49 38 41 50 47 30 36 32 29 31 27 30 32 44 20 25