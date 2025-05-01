Skip to main content
Standard Deviation
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 7
Problem 7
Given the sample data: 2, 4, 6, 8, calculate the sample standard deviation using the compact formula.
A
1.73
B
3.00
C
2.58
D
2.00
