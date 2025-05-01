Skip to main content
Standard Deviation
3. Describing Data Numerically / Standard Deviation / Problem 4
Why is it incorrect to use (Sigma x)^2 instead of Sigma x squared in the numerator of the standard deviation formula?
Because Sigma x squared is not used in any formula.
Because both values are always equal.
Because (Sigma x)^2 represents the square of the sum, not the sum of the squares, which leads to incorrect calculation of variance.
Because (Sigma x)^2 is always smaller.
