- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
The dashed lines represent the mean and -standard-deviation intervals in the following normal distribution. Estimate the values of the mean and standard deviation.
A company designs workstations for employees whose seated elbow heights are normally distributed with a mean of inches and a standard deviation of inches. If a workstation is uncomfortable for those with elbow heights less than inches, what percentage of employees will find the workstation uncomfortable?
In a certain city, the IQ scores of adults are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . A local university offers a scholarship to individuals whose IQ is in the top . What is the minimum IQ score required to qualify for this scholarship?
The scores on a college entrance exam are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . What is the probability that a randomly selected student scores above ?
Suppose the random variable is normally distributed with a mean and a standard deviation . Find .
Find the area under the standard normal curve between and .
The daily caffeine intake in milligrams for adult women in a certain city is normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . If a random sample of women is selected, what is the probability that their average daily caffeine intake is between and ?
If the area to the right of a z score is 0.10, what is the z score?
In a study of foot lengths, it was found that the lengths are normally distributed with a mean of and a standard deviation of . A shoe company decides to design shoes that will not fit individuals whose foot lengths fall in the smallest or the largest of the population. What is the range of foot lengths that the shoes will cover?
Find the probability that the standard normal variable is less than .