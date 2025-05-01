In a study of foot lengths, it was found that the lengths are normally distributed with a mean of 250 mm 250~\text{mm} and a standard deviation of 15 mm 15~\text{mm} . A shoe company decides to design shoes that will not fit individuals whose foot lengths fall in the smallest 2.5 % 2.5\% or the largest 2.5 % 2.5\% of the population. What is the range of foot lengths that the shoes will cover?