Statistics for Business
Standard Normal Distribution
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Standard Normal Distribution / Problem 6
Problem 6
Find the area under the standard normal curve between
z
=
0
z = 0
and
z
=
1.60
z = 1.60
.
A
0.4032
0.4032
B
0.3240
0.3240
C
0.4452
0.4452
D
0.5442
0.5442
