Standard Normal Distribution
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Standard Normal Distribution / Problem 5
Problem 5

Suppose the random variable zz is normally distributed with a mean μ=15.7\mu=15.7 and a standard deviation σ=5.2\sigma=5.2. Find P(17.0<z<24.3)P\left(17.0<z<24.3\right).