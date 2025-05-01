Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Standard Normal Distribution
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
6. Normal Distribution & Continuous Random Variables / Standard Normal Distribution / Problem 1
Problem 1
The dashed lines represent the mean and
1
1
-standard-deviation intervals in the following normal distribution. Estimate the values of the mean and standard deviation.
A
μ
=
78
\mu=78
σ
=
4
\sigma=4
B
μ
=
78
\mu=78
σ
=
5
\sigma=5
C
μ
=
77
\mu=77
σ
=
4
\sigma=4
D
μ
=
77
\mu=77
σ
=
5
\sigma=5
