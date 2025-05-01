A new medication is being tested for its side effects. In a clinical study, 38 38 out of 190 190 patients treated with the new medication reported headaches, while 7 7 out of 55 55 patients in the placebo group reported headaches. At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, use a hypothesis test to test if there is evidence of a difference in the rate of headaches between the new medication and placebo groups. Does headache appear to be a side effect of the new medication?