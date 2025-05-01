Skip to main content
Two Proportions
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 4
A new medication is being tested for its side effects. In a clinical study, 3838 out of 190190 patients treated with the new medication reported headaches, while 77 out of 5555 patients in the placebo group reported headaches. At the 0.050.05 significance level, use a hypothesis test to test if there is evidence of a difference in the rate of headaches between the new medication and placebo groups. Does headache appear to be a side effect of the new medication?