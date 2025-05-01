In a survey of 1200 1200 high school students who participate in extracurricular activities, 1020 1020 reported that they plan to attend college. In a separate survey of 1200 1200 students who do not participate in extracurricular activities, 960 960 reported plans to attend college. At the α = 0.05 \alpha = 0.05 significance level, can you support the claim that a higher proportion of students who participate in extracurricular activities plan to attend college compared to those who do not?