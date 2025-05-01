Skip to main content
Two Proportions
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 5
Problem 5

In a survey of 12001200 high school students who participate in extracurricular activities, 10201020 reported that they plan to attend college. In a separate survey of 12001200 students who do not participate in extracurricular activities, 960960 reported plans to attend college. At the α=0.05\alpha = 0.05 significance level, can you support the claim that a higher proportion of students who participate in extracurricular activities plan to attend college compared to those who do not?