Statistics for Business
Two Proportions
10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples / Two Proportions / Problem 2
Problem 2
What is the correct null hypothesis when testing if two population proportions are equal?
H0: p1 < p2
H0: p1 ≠ p2
H0: p1 > p2
H0: p1 = p2
