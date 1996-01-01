Acceleration Calculator
Calculate acceleration fast using either change in velocity over time or Newton’s Second Law. Includes optional step-by-step plus a mini chart / gauge.
Background
Acceleration tells you how quickly velocity changes. It can be positive (speeding up), negative (slowing down), or zero (constant velocity).
How to use this calculator
- Pick a method: Δv/Δt or F/m.
- Choose your positive direction so signs match your diagram.
- Enter values and click Calculate.
How this calculator works
- Convert inputs to consistent base units (m/s, s, N, kg).
- Apply your sign convention so +/− matches your coordinate axis.
- Compute acceleration using the selected formula.
- Convert results into common outputs: m/s², ft/s², and g.
Formula & Equation Used
Change in velocity over time: a = Δv / Δt = (v₂ − v₁) / Δt
Newton’s Second Law: F = m·a so a = F / m
Note: Acceleration is a vector. The sign depends on your chosen positive direction.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Δv/Δt
A car speeds up from 0 m/s to 20 m/s in 4 s.
- Compute change in velocity: Δv = 20 − 0 = 20 m/s
- Divide by time: a = 20 / 4 = 5 m/s²
Example 2 — F/m
A net force of 300 N acts on a 50 kg cart.
- Use a = F/m
- a = 300 / 50 = 6 m/s²
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What units does acceleration use?
Common units are m/s² (SI), ft/s², and sometimes g (where 1 g ≈ 9.80665 m/s²).
Q: Can acceleration be negative?
Yes. Negative acceleration means the vector points opposite your chosen positive direction.
Q: What if my velocity units don’t match?
That’s fine — v₁ and v₂ can use different units. The calculator converts both to m/s internally.
Q: Do I need net force or just one force?
For the F/m method, enter the net force along the axis you chose.