How to use this calculator

  • Pick a method: Δv/Δt or F/m.
  • Choose your positive direction so signs match your diagram.
  • Enter values and click Calculate.

How this calculator works

  • Convert inputs to consistent base units (m/s, s, N, kg).
  • Apply your sign convention so +/− matches your coordinate axis.
  • Compute acceleration using the selected formula.
  • Convert results into common outputs: m/s², ft/s², and g.

Formula & Equation Used

Change in velocity over time: a = Δv / Δt = (v₂ − v₁) / Δt

Newton’s Second Law: F = m·a so a = F / m

Note: Acceleration is a vector. The sign depends on your chosen positive direction.

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Δv/Δt

A car speeds up from 0 m/s to 20 m/s in 4 s.

  1. Compute change in velocity: Δv = 20 − 0 = 20 m/s
  2. Divide by time: a = 20 / 4 = 5 m/s²

Example 2 — F/m

A net force of 300 N acts on a 50 kg cart.

  1. Use a = F/m
  2. a = 300 / 50 = 6 m/s²

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What units does acceleration use?

Common units are m/s² (SI), ft/s², and sometimes g (where 1 g ≈ 9.80665 m/s²).

Q: Can acceleration be negative?

Yes. Negative acceleration means the vector points opposite your chosen positive direction.

Q: What if my velocity units don’t match?

That’s fine — v₁ and v₂ can use different units. The calculator converts both to m/s internally.

Q: Do I need net force or just one force?

For the F/m method, enter the net force along the axis you chose.