A basketball player releases a ball without initial speed. The ball rebounds on the ground. Make a visual representation of the situation, showing the velocity and acceleration during the short time when the ball comes into contact with the ground.
Functions are used to represent various changing quantities as functions of position and time. The dependence of the velocity of a rocket on time is given by a function vx(t) = a + bt2. If a = 20 m/s and b = 0.250 m/s3, graph vx(t) and ax(t) for the rocket's motion between t = 0 and t = 8 s.
A racing motorbike is moving at a speed of 100 km/h along a straight road. The rider increases the speed of the motorbike to the maximum level. The speedometer reading shows 120 km/h after the motorbike travels 10.0 km. Draw a complete motion diagram for this motorbike.
A car which is initially at rest starts moving and attains its top speed in some time. It then continues to move at that constant speed. Model this movement of the car with the help of a motion diagram.
In an experiment to accelerate an object to the maximum speed in the minimum time possible, researchers find that the object's acceleration follows the relation a0 = ax + cvx, c being a constant and a0 the starting acceleration. Derive an expression for c using a0 and the maximum speed, Vmax.
Two friends Ricky and Jessie decided to go cycling. Jessie starts driving from her house at a constant speed of 10 m/s, she passes Ricky's house when Ricky begins cycling and he increases his speed at a constant acceleration of 0.5 m/s². Draw a pictorial representation along with a motion diagram of this event from Ricky's house till the point he crosses Jessie.
Show the acceleration vectors along with their direction for the motion diagram given below.