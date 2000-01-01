Alligation Calculator
Mix two or more solutions/solids at different strengths to get a target concentration (alligation alternate & alligation medial).
Background
Alligation (alternate) finds the ratio of two stocks (C₁ and C₂) to make a target strength Ct. The classic cross-difference gives parts of each stock. Alligation (medial) finds the resulting concentration from multiple components by a weighted average.
How to use this calculator
- Alternate: enter C₁, C₂, target Ct (and optional total). Get ratio and quantities.
- Medial: add 2–5 sources with amount + concentration. Get the resulting concentration.
- Units are treated consistently (e.g., all % or all ppm). No auto-conversion.
Formula & Equation Used
Alternate (two sources): parts of 1 = |C₂ − Ct|; parts of 2 = |C₁ − Ct|; ratio = parts₁ : parts₂.
Medial (weighted average): Cmix = (Σ amountᵢ·Cᵢ) / (Σ amountᵢ).
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example — 10% & 2% → 5% (1000 mL)
Parts of 10% = |2 − 5| = 3; parts of 2% = |10 − 5| = 5 → ratio 3:5.
Total parts = 8 → Stock 10% = 1000×(3/8)=375 mL; Stock 2% = 625 mL.
Example — Medial of three batches
(200×12 + 300×8 + 500×5)/(200+300+500) = (2400+2400+2500)/1000 = 7.3%.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I mix % and ppm?
No. Convert first so all concentrations use the same unit.
Q: Does the total amount matter in alternate?
Only if you want actual quantities; otherwise the ratio alone is returned.
Q: Is density involved?
This tool assumes like-for-like basis (e.g., all mL or all g). Provide mass if density matters.