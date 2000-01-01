Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Enter mixture data

Choose alternate for 2-source blend; medial for 2–5 sources.
Calculator treats inputs consistently; no unit conversion here.

Show:

If total amount is provided, the calculator returns actual quantities; otherwise it returns the simplest ratio.

Result:

No results yet. Enter inputs and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Alternate: enter C₁, C₂, target Ct (and optional total). Get ratio and quantities.
  • Medial: add 2–5 sources with amount + concentration. Get the resulting concentration.
  • Units are treated consistently (e.g., all % or all ppm). No auto-conversion.

Formula & Equation Used

Alternate (two sources): parts of 1 = |C₂ − Ct|; parts of 2 = |C₁ − Ct|; ratio = parts₁ : parts₂.

Medial (weighted average): Cmix = (Σ amountᵢ·Cᵢ) / (Σ amountᵢ).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example — 10% & 2% → 5% (1000 mL)

Parts of 10% = |2 − 5| = 3; parts of 2% = |10 − 5| = 5 → ratio 3:5.
Total parts = 8 → Stock 10% = 1000×(3/8)=375 mL; Stock 2% = 625 mL.

Example — Medial of three batches

(200×12 + 300×8 + 500×5)/(200+300+500) = (2400+2400+2500)/1000 = 7.3%.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I mix % and ppm?

No. Convert first so all concentrations use the same unit.

Q: Does the total amount matter in alternate?

Only if you want actual quantities; otherwise the ratio alone is returned.

Q: Is density involved?

This tool assumes like-for-like basis (e.g., all mL or all g). Provide mass if density matters.