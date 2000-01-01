Alternate (two sources): parts of 1 = |C₂ − C t |; parts of 2 = |C₁ − C t |; ratio = parts₁ : parts₂.

Parts of 10% = |2 − 5| = 3; parts of 2% = |10 − 5| = 5 → ratio 3:5. Total parts = 8 → Stock 10% = 1000×(3/8)=375 mL; Stock 2% = 625 mL.

Example — Medial of three batches

Q: Can I mix % and ppm?

No. Convert first so all concentrations use the same unit.

Q: Does the total amount matter in alternate?

Only if you want actual quantities; otherwise the ratio alone is returned.

Q: Is density involved?

This tool assumes like-for-like basis (e.g., all mL or all g). Provide mass if density matters.