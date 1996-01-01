Skip to main content
Enter values

Tip: Paste values like 78, 82, 90 or one per line. Weighted uses value, weight pairs.

Separators supported: commas, spaces, or new lines. Invalid tokens will be listed (and ignored).

Options:

Display:

Result:

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose Mean, Weighted Average, or Average Rate of Change.
  • Enter the values (or pairs) shown for that mode.
  • Click Calculate to get the answer + optional steps.

How this calculator works

  • Mean: mean = Σx / n
  • Weighted: weighted mean = Σ(w·x) / Σw
  • Rate of change: average rate = (y₂ − y₁) / (x₂ − x₁)

Formula & Equation Used

Mean: x̄ = (x₁ + x₂ + … + xₙ) / n

Weighted average: x̄_w = Σ(wᵢxᵢ) / Σ(wᵢ)

Average rate of change: (y₂ − y₁) / (x₂ − x₁)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Mean

Find the average of 78, 82, 90, 86.

  1. Sum: 78 + 82 + 90 + 86 = 336
  2. Count: n = 4
  3. Mean: 336 ÷ 4 = 84

Example 2 — Weighted average

Final grade: Exam 90 (30%), Homework 80 (70%).

  1. Compute: (90×0.30) + (80×0.70) = 27 + 56 = 83
  2. Answer: 83

Example 3 — Average rate of change

From (0, 10) to (5, 25):

  1. Δy = 25 − 10 = 15
  2. Δx = 5 − 0 = 5
  3. Rate = 15 ÷ 5 = 3 units per x

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between mean and weighted average?

Mean treats all values equally. Weighted average lets some values count more using weights.

Q: Do weights need to sum to 1?

Not necessarily. This calculator can auto-normalize weights, or you can require a strict sum-to-1 check.

Q: What if my list includes invalid entries?

Invalid tokens are ignored and listed so you can fix them.

Q: Is average rate of change the same as slope?

Between two points, yes: it’s the slope of the secant line between those points.