- Download the worksheet to save time writing
- Start solving the practice problems
- If you're stuck, watch the video solutions
- See your summary to get more insights
Researchers collected the birth weights in kilograms of infants born on regular workdays, which are Monday through Friday, and on weekends, which are Saturday and Sunday, during one month. The weights for workdays are . The weights for weekends are . What is the difference in mean birth weight between workdays and weekends?
A researcher has a sample of 8 data points from a population of 100. Which notation should be used for the mean of the sample and the mean of the population, respectively?
Given the sample data: 8, 12, 15, 10, use the formula x̄ = Σx/n to find the mean.
Why is the mean considered a measure of central tendency?
A company records the following number of sales per day over a week: 12, 15, 10, 18, 20, 14, 11. What is the mean number of sales per day?
A bar graph shows the distribution of monthly rent prices in a city. Which measure of central tendency should be used to best represent the typical rent price?
A survey records the following number of hours studied by 6 students: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12. What is the mean number of hours studied?
Which symbol is typically used to represent the population mean?
Worldwide, the proportion of male births is about . Autoimmune thyroid disease (AITD) occurs more often in females than in males. Researchers wondered whether families with a child who has AITD have a different male-to-female ratio among siblings compared to the general population. They collected records from families with a child diagnosed with AITD. Among the cases, were male and were female. The male AITD cases had male siblings and female siblings. The female AITD cases had male siblings and female siblings.
If there are a total of male siblings in the study, how many female siblings are there?
A group of hobbyists recorded the number of minutes they spent gardening on a given day. The data collected is grouped into the following frequency distribution:
Approximate the mean number of minutes spent gardening.