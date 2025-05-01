Worldwide, the proportion of male births is about 0.51 0.51 . Autoimmune thyroid disease (AITD) occurs more often in females than in males. Researchers wondered whether families with a child who has AITD have a different male-to-female ratio among siblings compared to the general population. They collected records from families with a child diagnosed with AITD. Among the cases, 30 30 were male and 70 70 were female. The 30 30 male AITD cases had 28 28 male siblings and 25 25 female siblings. The 70 70 female AITD cases had 60 60 male siblings and 72 72 female siblings.

If there are a total of 28 + 60 = 88 28 + 60 = 88 male siblings in the study, how many female siblings are there?