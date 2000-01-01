Skip to main content
Tip: Absorbance is dimensionless; ε carries the units that make εlc unitless.

Leave blank if you’re solving for A.

Most gen chem problems use L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹.

A standard cuvette is often 1.00 cm.

We’ll convert units so A stays consistent.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose a mode: Beer–Lambert, Transmittance, or Calibration.
  • Enter the known values (leave blank the variable you want to solve for).
  • Click Calculate to get the answer + optional steps and callouts.

How this calculator works

  • Beer–Lambert: A = εlc and rearrangements.
  • Transmittance: A = −log₁₀(T) and A = 2 − log₁₀(%T).
  • Calibration: if A = (slope)·c + b, then slope = εl.

Formula & Equations Used

Beer–Lambert Law: A = ε · l · c

Rearranged: ε = A/(lc), l = A/(εc), c = A/(εl)

Transmittance: A = −log₁₀(T), T = 10^(−A)

%T: %T = 100·T, A = 2 − log₁₀(%T)

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Find absorbance

ε = 12,500 L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹, l = 1.00 cm, c = 2.00×10⁻⁵ M → A = εlc = 0.250.

Example 2 — Convert %T to absorbance

If %T = 25, then A = 2 − log₁₀(25) ≈ 0.602.

Example 3 — Find ε from a calibration slope

If slope = 6.25×10⁵ (A per M) and l = 1.00 cm, then ε = slope/l = 6.25×10⁵ L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why is absorbance unitless?

Absorbance is defined from a logarithm of intensity ratios. ε, l, and c carry the units that cancel out.

Q: What’s the difference between T and %T?

T is a fraction between 0 and 1. %T is that fraction times 100.

Q: When does Beer–Lambert break down?

At very high concentrations (nonlinear effects), scattering samples, or if the chemistry changes with concentration.

