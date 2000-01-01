If %T = 25, then A = 2 − log₁₀(25) ≈ 0.602.

Example 2 — Convert %T to absorbance

If slope = 6.25×10⁵ (A per M) and l = 1.00 cm, then ε = slope/l = 6.25×10⁵ L·mol⁻¹·cm⁻¹.

Example 3 — Find ε from a calibration slope

Q: Why is absorbance unitless?

Absorbance is defined from a logarithm of intensity ratios. ε, l, and c carry the units that cancel out.

Q: What’s the difference between T and %T?

T is a fraction between 0 and 1. %T is that fraction times 100.

Q: When does Beer–Lambert break down?

At very high concentrations (nonlinear effects), scattering samples, or if the chemistry changes with concentration.