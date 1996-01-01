Blood Volume & Hematocrit Calculator
Estimate total blood volume, calculate red blood cell (RBC) volume and plasma volume, or work backward to find hematocrit. This calculator is designed to help students connect blood composition, hematocrit, and basic physiology in one place.
Background
Hematocrit is the percentage of total blood volume made up of red blood cells. If you know hematocrit and total blood volume, you can estimate how much of the blood is RBC volume and how much is plasma volume. This matters in physiology because blood composition affects oxygen transport, hydration status, and overall circulation.
How to use this calculator
- Choose one of the 3 modes: estimate blood volume, break down a known blood volume, or reverse hematocrit.
- If you choose Estimate blood volume, enter weight, choose the weight unit, choose male/female or a custom coefficient, and enter hematocrit.
- If you choose Break down known blood volume, enter total blood volume and hematocrit.
- If you choose Reverse hematocrit, enter RBC volume and total blood volume.
- Click Calculate to see total blood volume, RBC volume, plasma volume, hematocrit, interpretation, and optional steps.
How this calculator works
- In estimate mode, it uses a common classroom approximation for blood volume: Blood Volume ≈ Weight × coefficient.
- Typical coefficients are about 70 mL/kg for males and 65 mL/kg for females.
- RBC volume is calculated from hematocrit: RBC Volume = Blood Volume × Hematocrit (using hematocrit as a decimal).
- Plasma volume is then Plasma Volume = Blood Volume − RBC Volume.
- In reverse mode, hematocrit is calculated with Hematocrit = RBC Volume / Total Blood Volume × 100.
Formula & Equations Used
Estimated blood volume: BV ≈ Weight × coefficient
Hematocrit: Hct = (RBC Volume / Total Blood Volume) × 100
RBC volume: RBC Volume = Blood Volume × (Hct / 100)
Plasma volume: Plasma Volume = Blood Volume − RBC Volume
Optional hemoglobin estimate: Hemoglobin ≈ Hct / 3
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — 70 kg male with hematocrit 45%
- Estimate blood volume: 70 × 70 = 4900 mL
- Convert hematocrit to decimal: 45% = 0.45
- Calculate RBC volume: 4900 × 0.45 = 2205 mL
- Calculate plasma volume: 4900 − 2205 = 2695 mL
So the estimated total blood volume is 4900 mL, with about 2205 mL of RBCs and 2695 mL of plasma.
Example 2 — Known blood volume of 4.8 L with hematocrit 38%
- Convert total blood volume to mL: 4.8 L = 4800 mL
- Convert hematocrit to decimal: 38% = 0.38
- Calculate RBC volume: 4800 × 0.38 = 1824 mL
- Calculate plasma volume: 4800 − 1824 = 2976 mL
So a blood volume of 4.8 L with hematocrit 38% contains about 1824 mL of RBCs and 2976 mL of plasma.
Example 3 — Reverse hematocrit from RBC volume 1.8 L and total blood volume 4.5 L
- Convert both values to the same unit if needed: here they are already both in liters.
- Use the hematocrit formula: Hct = (RBC Volume / Total Blood Volume) × 100
- Substitute values: (1.8 / 4.5) × 100 = 40%
- Calculate plasma volume: 4.5 − 1.8 = 2.7 L
So the hematocrit is 40%, and the plasma volume is 2.7 L.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is hematocrit?
Hematocrit is the percentage of total blood volume that consists of red blood cells.
Q: Why does this calculator estimate blood volume from weight?
In many classroom settings, blood volume is approximated from body weight using a standard mL/kg coefficient.
Q: Is this a diagnostic tool?
No. This is an educational calculator for physiology and A&P learning, not a clinical diagnosis tool.
Q: What does a low hematocrit suggest?
In a classroom context, a low hematocrit may be associated with anemia or blood loss, while a high hematocrit may be associated with dehydration or polycythemia.
Q: Why is hemoglobin shown only as an estimate?
Because the simple relationship Hemoglobin ≈ Hematocrit / 3 is a rough study shortcut, not an exact lab measurement.