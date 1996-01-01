Blood Volume & Hematocrit Calculator

Estimate total blood volume, calculate red blood cell (RBC) volume and plasma volume, or work backward to find hematocrit. This calculator is designed to help students connect blood composition, hematocrit, and basic physiology in one place.

Background

Hematocrit is the percentage of total blood volume made up of red blood cells. If you know hematocrit and total blood volume, you can estimate how much of the blood is RBC volume and how much is plasma volume. This matters in physiology because blood composition affects oxygen transport, hydration status, and overall circulation.