Skip to main content
All Calculators & ConvertersAll calculators

Blood Volume & Hematocrit Calculator

Estimate total blood volume, calculate red blood cell (RBC) volume and plasma volume, or work backward to find hematocrit. This calculator is designed to help students connect blood composition, hematocrit, and basic physiology in one place.

Background

Hematocrit is the percentage of total blood volume made up of red blood cells. If you know hematocrit and total blood volume, you can estimate how much of the blood is RBC volume and how much is plasma volume. This matters in physiology because blood composition affects oxygen transport, hydration status, and overall circulation.

Enter values

Tip: The first mode is the best classroom mode because it links body size, blood volume, hematocrit, RBC volume, and plasma volume all at once.

What this calculator can show

Depending on the mode, this calculator can estimate total blood volume, calculate RBC volume, calculate plasma volume, estimate hematocrit, and optionally show a rough hemoglobin estimate using the classroom approximation Hemoglobin ≈ Hematocrit / 3.

Estimate total blood volume

Enter body weight, then choose kg or lb.

These are common classroom approximations, not a patient-specific clinical measurement.

Used to split total blood volume into RBC and plasma.

Break down a known total blood volume

Enter a known total blood volume.

The calculator will use this percentage to estimate RBC and plasma volumes.

Reverse hematocrit from known volumes

Use the same unit for both RBC volume and total blood volume.

Options

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate. A great starting example is 70 kg male with hematocrit 45%.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose one of the 3 modes: estimate blood volume, break down a known blood volume, or reverse hematocrit.
  • If you choose Estimate blood volume, enter weight, choose the weight unit, choose male/female or a custom coefficient, and enter hematocrit.
  • If you choose Break down known blood volume, enter total blood volume and hematocrit.
  • If you choose Reverse hematocrit, enter RBC volume and total blood volume.
  • Click Calculate to see total blood volume, RBC volume, plasma volume, hematocrit, interpretation, and optional steps.

How this calculator works

  • In estimate mode, it uses a common classroom approximation for blood volume: Blood Volume ≈ Weight × coefficient.
  • Typical coefficients are about 70 mL/kg for males and 65 mL/kg for females.
  • RBC volume is calculated from hematocrit: RBC Volume = Blood Volume × Hematocrit (using hematocrit as a decimal).
  • Plasma volume is then Plasma Volume = Blood Volume − RBC Volume.
  • In reverse mode, hematocrit is calculated with Hematocrit = RBC Volume / Total Blood Volume × 100.

Formula & Equations Used

Estimated blood volume: BV ≈ Weight × coefficient

Hematocrit: Hct = (RBC Volume / Total Blood Volume) × 100

RBC volume: RBC Volume = Blood Volume × (Hct / 100)

Plasma volume: Plasma Volume = Blood Volume − RBC Volume

Optional hemoglobin estimate: Hemoglobin ≈ Hct / 3

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — 70 kg male with hematocrit 45%

  1. Estimate blood volume: 70 × 70 = 4900 mL
  2. Convert hematocrit to decimal: 45% = 0.45
  3. Calculate RBC volume: 4900 × 0.45 = 2205 mL
  4. Calculate plasma volume: 4900 − 2205 = 2695 mL

So the estimated total blood volume is 4900 mL, with about 2205 mL of RBCs and 2695 mL of plasma.

Example 2 — Known blood volume of 4.8 L with hematocrit 38%

  1. Convert total blood volume to mL: 4.8 L = 4800 mL
  2. Convert hematocrit to decimal: 38% = 0.38
  3. Calculate RBC volume: 4800 × 0.38 = 1824 mL
  4. Calculate plasma volume: 4800 − 1824 = 2976 mL

So a blood volume of 4.8 L with hematocrit 38% contains about 1824 mL of RBCs and 2976 mL of plasma.

Example 3 — Reverse hematocrit from RBC volume 1.8 L and total blood volume 4.5 L

  1. Convert both values to the same unit if needed: here they are already both in liters.
  2. Use the hematocrit formula: Hct = (RBC Volume / Total Blood Volume) × 100
  3. Substitute values: (1.8 / 4.5) × 100 = 40%
  4. Calculate plasma volume: 4.5 − 1.8 = 2.7 L

So the hematocrit is 40%, and the plasma volume is 2.7 L.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is hematocrit?

Hematocrit is the percentage of total blood volume that consists of red blood cells.

Q: Why does this calculator estimate blood volume from weight?

In many classroom settings, blood volume is approximated from body weight using a standard mL/kg coefficient.

Q: Is this a diagnostic tool?

No. This is an educational calculator for physiology and A&P learning, not a clinical diagnosis tool.

Q: What does a low hematocrit suggest?

In a classroom context, a low hematocrit may be associated with anemia or blood loss, while a high hematocrit may be associated with dehydration or polycythemia.

Q: Why is hemoglobin shown only as an estimate?

Because the simple relationship Hemoglobin ≈ Hematocrit / 3 is a rough study shortcut, not an exact lab measurement.