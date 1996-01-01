Blood Pressure & MAP Calculator

Heart-rate-adjusted factor: k increases as heart rate rises, so systolic pressure contributes slightly more to the estimate.

Find the pulse pressure for a blood pressure reading of 150/90.

Find the mean arterial pressure for a blood pressure reading of 120/80.

Q: What is mean arterial pressure (MAP)?

MAP is an estimate of the average pressure in the arteries during one cardiac cycle. It is often used as a simple way to connect blood pressure to tissue perfusion.

Q: What is pulse pressure?

Pulse pressure is the difference between systolic and diastolic pressure. It is calculated with PP = SBP − DBP.

Q: Why is MAP not just the average of systolic and diastolic pressure?

Because the heart spends more time in diastole than systole during a typical resting cardiac cycle, MAP is usually estimated with a weighted formula rather than a simple arithmetic average.

Q: What does the heart-rate-adjusted MAP option do?

It gives slightly more weight to systolic pressure as heart rate rises. This makes it a more flexible educational estimate when students want to compare resting and faster-heart-rate conditions.

Q: Why is pediatric interpretation broader than adult interpretation?

Adult blood pressure categories are more standardized. Pediatric interpretation usually depends on age, sex, and height percentiles, so this calculator keeps pediatric guidance broad and educational.

Q: Does this calculator provide medical advice?

No. This calculator is designed for educational use and study support. Its interpretations should not replace professional medical evaluation.