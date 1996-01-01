Blood Pressure & MAP Calculator
Calculate mean arterial pressure (MAP), pulse pressure (PP), and estimate a missing systolic or diastolic blood pressure value from the other measurements.
Background
Blood pressure values help students connect cardiovascular measurements to hemodynamics, tissue perfusion, and homeostasis. This calculator combines the standard MAP estimate with an optional heart-rate-adjusted approximation, a clearer blood pressure category card, and an adult vs pediatric interpretation toggle for broader study use.
How to use this calculator
- Choose Find MAP, Find Pulse Pressure, or Solve Missing BP Value.
- Enter the known blood pressure values in mmHg.
- Select Adult or Pediatric interpretation mode.
- Optionally switch to the heart-rate-adjusted MAP estimate and add HR.
- Click Calculate to see the result, formula, interpretation, and steps.
How this calculator works
- Find MAP: uses systolic blood pressure (SBP) and diastolic blood pressure (DBP) to estimate mean arterial pressure.
- Find Pulse Pressure: calculates the difference between systolic and diastolic pressure using PP = SBP − DBP.
- Solve Missing BP Value: uses MAP plus one known pressure value to estimate the missing systolic or diastolic value.
- Classic MAP mode: applies the common classroom formula MAP = DBP + 1/3(SBP − DBP).
- Heart-rate-adjusted mode: slightly increases the systolic weighting as heart rate rises, giving a more flexible educational estimate.
- Interpretation tools: the calculator can also show a blood pressure category, MAP range, pulse pressure range, and optional perfusion note.
Formula & Equations Used
Mean Arterial Pressure (classic): MAP = DBP + 1/3(SBP − DBP)
Pulse Pressure: PP = SBP − DBP
Solve for systolic pressure: SBP = 3(MAP − DBP) + DBP
Solve for diastolic pressure: DBP = (3MAP − SBP)/2
Heart-rate-adjusted MAP (educational approximation): MAP ≈ DBP + k(SBP − DBP)
Heart-rate-adjusted factor: k increases as heart rate rises, so systolic pressure contributes slightly more to the estimate.
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Find MAP
Find the mean arterial pressure for a blood pressure reading of 120/80.
- Use MAP = DBP + 1/3(SBP − DBP).
- Substitute: MAP = 80 + 1/3(120 − 80).
- Simplify: MAP = 80 + 1/3(40).
- Compute: MAP = 80 + 13.3 = 93.3 mmHg.
Example 2 — Find Pulse Pressure
Find the pulse pressure for a blood pressure reading of 150/90.
- Use PP = SBP − DBP.
- Substitute: PP = 150 − 90.
- Compute: PP = 60 mmHg.
Example 3 — Solve for Systolic Pressure
Estimate systolic pressure if MAP = 93 mmHg and DBP = 80 mmHg.
- Use SBP = 3(MAP − DBP) + DBP.
- Substitute: SBP = 3(93 − 80) + 80.
- Simplify: SBP = 3(13) + 80.
- Compute: SBP = 39 + 80 = 119 mmHg.
Example 4 — Solve for Diastolic Pressure
Estimate diastolic pressure if MAP = 100 mmHg and SBP = 145 mmHg.
- Use DBP = (3MAP − SBP)/2.
- Substitute: DBP = (3·100 − 145)/2.
- Simplify: DBP = (300 − 145)/2 = 155/2.
- Compute: DBP = 77.5 mmHg.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What is mean arterial pressure (MAP)?
MAP is an estimate of the average pressure in the arteries during one cardiac cycle. It is often used as a simple way to connect blood pressure to tissue perfusion.
Q: What is pulse pressure?
Pulse pressure is the difference between systolic and diastolic pressure. It is calculated with PP = SBP − DBP.
Q: Why is MAP not just the average of systolic and diastolic pressure?
Because the heart spends more time in diastole than systole during a typical resting cardiac cycle, MAP is usually estimated with a weighted formula rather than a simple arithmetic average.
Q: What does the heart-rate-adjusted MAP option do?
It gives slightly more weight to systolic pressure as heart rate rises. This makes it a more flexible educational estimate when students want to compare resting and faster-heart-rate conditions.
Q: Why is pediatric interpretation broader than adult interpretation?
Adult blood pressure categories are more standardized. Pediatric interpretation usually depends on age, sex, and height percentiles, so this calculator keeps pediatric guidance broad and educational.
Q: Does this calculator provide medical advice?
No. This calculator is designed for educational use and study support. Its interpretations should not replace professional medical evaluation.