Bohr Model Energy Level Calculator
Compute energy levels, photon ΔE, wavelength λ, and frequency ν for hydrogen-like ions using the Bohr model. Visualize the transition on an energy-level diagram and a wavelength spectrum gauge.
Background
In the Bohr model, a one-electron (hydrogen-like) ion has quantized energies En given by En = −(Z²·RH) / n², where Z is the atomic number, n is the principal quantum number (1, 2, 3, …), and RH ≈ 2.18×10⁻¹⁸ J. A transition between levels ninitial and nfinal emits or absorbs a photon of energy |ΔE|, related to wavelength by ΔE = h·ν = h·c/λ.
How this calculator works
- We treat the system as a hydrogen-like ion with a single electron and nuclear charge +Z.
- Energy levels follow En = −(Z²·RH) / n², where RH ≈ 2.18×10⁻¹⁸ J.
- The photon energy is |ΔE| = |Efinal − Einitial|. We convert between energy, frequency, and wavelength via ΔE = h·ν = h·c/λ.
- We also identify the series (e.g., Lyman, Balmer, Paschen) from the lower n, and classify the photon as UV, visible, or IR from λ.
Formula & Equations Used
Bohr energy levels (J): En = −(Z²·RH) / n²
Energy difference: ΔE = Efinal − Einitial
Photon relations: |ΔE| = h·ν = h·c/λ
Wavelength: λ = h·c / |ΔE|
Frequency: ν = |ΔE| / h
Energy in eV: E (eV) = E (J) / (1.602×10⁻¹⁹ J·eV⁻¹)
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — H Balmer-α (3 → 2)
For hydrogen (Z = 1): En = −RH/n². So E3 ≈ −2.42×10⁻¹⁹ J and E2 ≈ −5.45×10⁻¹⁹ J. ΔE = E2 − E3 ≈ −3.03×10⁻¹⁹ J, so |ΔE| ≈ 3.03×10⁻¹⁹ J. Using λ = h·c/|ΔE| gives λ ≈ 656 nm (red, Balmer-α).
Example 2 — H Lyman-α (2 → 1)
E2 ≈ −5.45×10⁻¹⁹ J, E1 ≈ −2.18×10⁻¹⁸ J. ΔE = E1 − E2 ≈ −1.64×10⁻¹⁸ J, so |ΔE| ≈ 1.64×10⁻¹⁸ J. Then λ = h·c/|ΔE| ≈ 121.6 nm (ultraviolet, Lyman-α).
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which ions does this work for?
Any hydrogen-like ion with one electron (H, He⁺, Li²⁺, Be³⁺, …). It does not apply to multi-electron atoms.
Q: How do I know if it’s emission or absorption?
If ninitial > nfinal, the electron drops and emits a photon. If ninitial < nfinal, the electron is excited and absorbs a photon.
Q: Why doesn’t this match real hydrogen exactly?
The Bohr model is an idealized one-electron model. Real spectra can shift slightly due to reduced mass, fine structure, and other quantum effects.