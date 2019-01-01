For hydrogen (Z = 1): E n = −R H /n². So E 3 ≈ −2.42×10⁻¹⁹ J and E 2 ≈ −5.45×10⁻¹⁹ J. ΔE = E 2 − E 3 ≈ −3.03×10⁻¹⁹ J, so |ΔE| ≈ 3.03×10⁻¹⁹ J. Using λ = h·c/|ΔE| gives λ ≈ 656 nm (red, Balmer-α).

E 2 ≈ −5.45×10⁻¹⁹ J, E 1 ≈ −2.18×10⁻¹⁸ J. ΔE = E 1 − E 2 ≈ −1.64×10⁻¹⁸ J, so |ΔE| ≈ 1.64×10⁻¹⁸ J. Then λ = h·c/|ΔE| ≈ 121.6 nm (ultraviolet, Lyman-α).

Q: Which ions does this work for?

Any hydrogen-like ion with one electron (H, He⁺, Li²⁺, Be³⁺, …). It does not apply to multi-electron atoms.

Q: How do I know if it’s emission or absorption?

If n initial > n final , the electron drops and emits a photon. If n initial < n final , the electron is excited and absorbs a photon.

Q: Why doesn’t this match real hydrogen exactly?

The Bohr model is an idealized one-electron model. Real spectra can shift slightly due to reduced mass, fine structure, and other quantum effects.