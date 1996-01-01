Cell Doubling Time Calculator

Skip to main content
Calculate doubling time (how long it takes a cell population to double) during exponential growth. Use N = N₀·2ⁿ and n = log(N/N₀) / log(2). Includes quick picks, steps, a mini growth-curve visual, and a doublings table.

Background

In exponential growth, each “doubling” multiplies the population by 2. If your population starts at N₀ and ends at N after time t, you can compute the number of doublings (generations) n, then: doubling time = t/n. This model is commonly used for cells, bacteria, or any population growing approximately exponentially.

How this calculator works

  • Exponential growth model: N = N₀·2ⁿ
  • Doublings: n = log(N/N₀) / log(2)
  • Doubling time: DT = t/n
  • Predict N from DT: N = N₀·2^(t/DT)

Formula & Equation Used

Exponential growth model: N = N₀·2ⁿ

Doublings (generations): n = log(N/N₀) / log(2)

Doubling time: DT = t/n

Predict final population (from DT): N = N₀·2^(t/DT)

Solve elapsed time (from DT): t = n·DT

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Find doubling time

A cell culture grows from N₀ = 1.0×10⁵ to N = 8.0×10⁵ in t = 24 hr. Find the number of doublings n and the doubling time DT.

  1. Compute ratio: N/N₀ = 8.0
  2. Doublings: n = log(8)/log(2) = 3
  3. Doubling time: DT = t/n = 24/3 = 8 hr

Because 8× is exactly three doublings (1→2→4→8), the answer is perfectly clean.

Example 2 — Predict final population

Starting at N₀ = 5.0×10⁴, the doubling time is DT = 12 hr. After t = 3 days, what is N?

  1. Convert time: 3 days = 72 hr
  2. Doublings: n = t/DT = 72/12 = 6
  3. Final population: N = N₀·2⁶ = 5.0×10⁴·64 = 3.2×10⁶

Example 3 — Solve elapsed time

A population grows from N₀ = 1.0×10³ to N = 1.0×10⁶. If the doubling time is DT = 30 min, how long did it grow?

  1. Doublings: n = log(N/N₀)/log(2) = log(10³)/log(2) ≈ 9.966
  2. Time: t = n·DT ≈ 9.966·30 ≈ 299.0 min

Real data rarely lands on exact powers of 2 — decimals for n are totally normal.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is doubling time the same as generation time?

In binary fission / ideal exponential growth, yes — “generation time” is essentially the doubling time.

Q: Does it matter if I use ln or log₁₀?

No. In n = log(N/N₀)/log(2), the log base cancels out.

Q: When should I NOT use this model?

If growth isn’t close to exponential (lag phase, stationary phase, death phase), this can be misleading.

Q: What does a fractional number of doublings mean?

It means the population increased by a factor between two powers of 2. For example, n = 2.5 corresponds to a multiplier of 2^2.5 ≈ 5.66.

Q: Can I use this for decreasing populations?

This calculator assumes growth (N > N₀). If your count decreases, that’s decay and you’d typically use a half-life / decay model instead.