Cell Doubling Time Calculator

Example 1 — Find doubling time

A cell culture grows from N₀ = 1.0×10⁵ to N = 8.0×10⁵ in t = 24 hr. Find the number of doublings n and the doubling time DT.

Compute ratio: N/N₀ = 8.0 Doublings: n = log(8)/log(2) = 3 Doubling time: DT = t/n = 24/3 = 8 hr

Because 8× is exactly three doublings (1→2→4→8), the answer is perfectly clean.

Example 2 — Predict final population

Starting at N₀ = 5.0×10⁴, the doubling time is DT = 12 hr. After t = 3 days, what is N?

Convert time: 3 days = 72 hr Doublings: n = t/DT = 72/12 = 6 Final population: N = N₀·2⁶ = 5.0×10⁴·64 = 3.2×10⁶

Example 3 — Solve elapsed time

A population grows from N₀ = 1.0×10³ to N = 1.0×10⁶. If the doubling time is DT = 30 min, how long did it grow?

Doublings: n = log(N/N₀)/log(2) = log(10³)/log(2) ≈ 9.966 Time: t = n·DT ≈ 9.966·30 ≈ 299.0 min

Real data rarely lands on exact powers of 2 — decimals for n are totally normal.