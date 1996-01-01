Generation Time Calculator
Calculate how fast a bacterial (or microbial) population grows during log phase — also called a bacteria growth rate problem. Use generation time g (time per doubling / doubling time), number of generations n, and growth rate constant k: g = t/n, n = log(N/N₀)/log 2, k = n/t. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini growth-curve visual.
Background
In exponential (log) growth, bacteria divide by binary fission, so the population doubles each generation: N = N₀·2ⁿ. If you know the starting count N₀, ending count N, and elapsed time t, you can compute the number of generations n and the generation time g (doubling time).
How to use this calculator
- Pick a mode (generation time, final population, time, growth rate, or generations).
- Enter the values you know (e.g., N₀, N, and t).
- Click Calculate to get the answer, a mini growth curve, and step-by-step.
How this calculator works
- Exponential growth model: N = N₀·2ⁿ.
- Generations from counts: n = log(N/N₀) / log(2).
- Generation time: g = t/n (time per doubling).
- Growth rate constant: k = n/t (generations per unit time).
Formula & Equation Used
Exponential growth: N = N₀·2ⁿ
Generations: n = log(N/N₀) / log(2)
Generation time: g = t/n
Growth rate constant: k = n/t
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Find generation time
A culture grows from N₀ = 1.0×10⁶ to N = 8.0×10⁶ in t = 120 min. Find n and g.
- Compute ratio: N/N₀ = 8.0
- Generations: n = log(8)/log(2) = 3
- Generation time: g = t/n = 120/3 = 40 min
Because 8× is exactly 3 doublings (1→2→4→8), the math stays super clean.
Example 2 — Predict final population
Starting at N₀ = 5.0×10⁴, the generation time is g = 30 min. After t = 3 hr, what is N?
- Convert time: 3 hr = 180 min
- Generations: n = t/g = 180/30 = 6
- Final count: N = N₀·2⁶ = 5.0×10⁴·64 = 3.2×10⁶
Example 3 — Solve time
A culture grows from N₀ = 1.0×10³ to N = 1.0×10⁶. If g = 20 min, how long did it grow?
- Generations: n = log(10³)/log(2) ≈ 9.966
- Time: t = n·g ≈ 9.966·20 ≈ 199.3 min
Real lab data rarely lands on perfect powers of 2 — decimals are normal.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is “generation time” the same as “doubling time”?
In binary fission during log phase, yes — generation time is essentially the doubling time.
Q: Does it matter if I use log₁₀ or ln?
No. In n = log(N/N₀)/log(2), the log base cancels out.
Q: When should I NOT use this?
If growth isn’t exponential (lag phase, stationary phase, or death phase), this model can be misleading.
Q: Is this a bacteria growth rate calculator?
Yes. In log phase, bacterial growth rate problems are commonly solved using generations n, generation time (doubling time) g, and growth rate constant k.