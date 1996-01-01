Generation Time Calculator

Calculate how fast a bacterial (or microbial) population grows during log phase — also called a bacteria growth rate problem. Use generation time g (time per doubling / doubling time), number of generations n, and growth rate constant k: g = t/n, n = log(N/N₀)/log 2, k = n/t. Includes steps, quick picks, and a mini growth-curve visual.

Background

In exponential (log) growth, bacteria divide by binary fission, so the population doubles each generation: N = N₀·2ⁿ. If you know the starting count N₀, ending count N, and elapsed time t, you can compute the number of generations n and the generation time g (doubling time).