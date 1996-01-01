Diffusion Coefficient Calculator

Calculate the diffusion coefficient D using lab-ready models: Stokes–Einstein (particles in liquids), Fick’s First Law (flux & concentration gradient), Diffusion time/distance (rule-of-thumb scaling), or Experimental (MSD) from single-particle tracking. Includes unit conversions, quick picks, step-by-step, and a mini visual.

Background

The diffusion coefficient D measures how quickly particles spread out due to random motion. Bigger D → faster spreading. In liquids, D often depends on temperature, viscosity, and particle size (Stokes–Einstein). In 1D transport, diffusion relates flux to concentration gradients (Fick’s law). In experiments, diffusion can be estimated from mean squared displacement (MSD).