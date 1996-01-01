Skip to main content
Diffusion Coefficient Calculator

Calculate the diffusion coefficient D using lab-ready models: Stokes–Einstein (particles in liquids), Fick’s First Law (flux & concentration gradient), Diffusion time/distance (rule-of-thumb scaling), or Experimental (MSD) from single-particle tracking. Includes unit conversions, quick picks, step-by-step, and a mini visual.

Background

The diffusion coefficient D measures how quickly particles spread out due to random motion. Bigger D → faster spreading. In liquids, D often depends on temperature, viscosity, and particle size (Stokes–Einstein). In 1D transport, diffusion relates flux to concentration gradients (Fick’s law). In experiments, diffusion can be estimated from mean squared displacement (MSD).

Enter values

Choose the model that matches the data you have.

Internally converted to Kelvin (K).

Water at ~20–25°C is about 1.0 cP.

Assumes a spherical particle in a Newtonian fluid.

If solving for D, you can leave this blank.

Quick intuition

Higher T → higher D. Higher viscosity η or bigger radius r → lower D.

We treat J as a magnitude; direction comes from the minus sign.

For a linear gradient: dC/dx ≈ (C2 − C1)/Δx.

C2 uses the same unit as C1 (locked to avoid mismatches).

This is the magnitude; sign depends on direction.

Enter the gradient of concentration with distance (units matter!).

Sign note

Fick’s law: J = −D(dC/dx). The minus sign means diffusion goes from high to low concentration.

Uses t ≈ x²/(2nD).

Solve for t, x, or D.

Rule-of-thumb reminder

Diffusion distance grows like x ∝ √t. Doubling distance takes ~4× more time.

Uses MSD = 2nDt.

Fit mode computes slope of MSD vs t, then uses D = slope/(2n).

Single-point: solve for D, MSD, or t.

Tip

In Brownian motion, plotting MSD vs t gives a line with slope 2nD.

Fit slope from (t, MSD) pairs

Paste 4–10 pairs. One pair per line. Accepted formats: t, MSD or t MSD. Example: 0.2, 0.80

We compute a best-fit line MSD = (slope)·t + intercept, then D = slope/(2n).

Fit outputs appear in Result + mini table.

Options

Rounding affects display only.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Pick a mode using the radio buttons.
  • Choose what to solve for, enter the other values, then click Calculate.
  • Use the mini table to confirm SI conversions (super helpful for unit sanity checks).
  • For experimental MSD data, choose Fit slope to estimate D from multiple points.

How this calculator works

  • Unit conversions: all calculations run in SI (K, Pa·s, meters, seconds, m²/s), then convert back.
  • Mode equations: each mode uses a standard diffusion relationship (listed below).
  • Experimental fit: in MSD “fit” mode we compute a best-fit line for MSD vs t and use D = slope/(2n).

Formulas & Equations Used

Stokes–Einstein: D = kBT / (6π η r)

Fick’s First Law: J = −D(dC/dx)

Diffusion time scale (rule-of-thumb): t ≈ x²/(2nD)

Experimental MSD (Brownian motion): MSD = 2nDt

MSD slope relation: slope = d(MSD)/dt = 2nDD = slope/(2n)

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Stokes–Einstein (solve D)

Water at 25°C (η=0.89 cP), particle radius r=5 nm. Find D.

  1. Convert: T=298.15 K, η=0.00089 Pa·s, r=5×10−9 m.
  2. Compute: D = kBT/(6π η r).
  3. Report D in m²/s (and optionally cm²/s).

Example 2 — Fick’s First Law (solve J)

A membrane has C1=0.10 mol/L, C2=0, thickness Δx=1 mm, and D=1×10−9 m²/s. Find flux magnitude |J|.

  1. Convert: 0.10 mol/L = 100 mol/m³, Δx=1 mm = 1×10−3 m.
  2. Gradient magnitude: |dC/dx| ≈ |C2−C1|/Δx = 100/(1×10−3) = 1×105 mol/m⁴.
  3. Use |J| = D|dC/dx| = (1×10−9)(1×105) = 1×10−4 mol/(m²·s).

Example 3 — Experimental MSD (fit slope → D)

In 2D (n=2), you measure MSD at multiple time lags. Fit gives slope slope = 4.0 µm²/s. Find D.

  1. Use slope relation: slope = 2nD.
  2. Rearrange: D = slope/(2n) = 4.0/(2×2) = 1.0 µm²/s.
  3. Convert to SI if needed: 1.0 µm²/s = 1.0×10−12 m²/s.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is a “typical” diffusion coefficient?

Small molecules in water are often around ~10−9 m²/s. Bigger molecules/particles (or more viscous fluids) usually give smaller D.

Q: Why does Fick’s law have a minus sign?

It means diffusion goes from high concentration to low concentration. This calculator uses magnitudes for convenience.

Q: Should MSD vs t go through the origin?

Ideally yes for pure Brownian motion. In real data, localization error and drift can create an intercept. That’s why the fit reports a slope (used for D) and an intercept (diagnostic).

