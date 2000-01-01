Skip to main content
How this calculator works

  • Graham’s Law: rate₁ / rate₂ = √(M₂ / M₁).
  • Enter any three of rate₁, rate₂, M₁, M₂; we solve the missing one.
  • Rates can be any matching units (e.g., mol·s⁻¹ vs mol·s⁻¹).

Formula & Equation Used

Graham’s Law: rate ∝ 1/√M

Relation: rate₁ / rate₂ = √(M₂ / M₁)

Rearrangements: rate₁ = rate₂ √(M₂/M₁); rate₂ = rate₁ √(M₁/M₂); M₁ = M₂ (rate₂/rate₁)²; M₂ = M₁ (rate₁/rate₂)²

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — He vs O₂

M₁ = 4.00 g·mol⁻¹ (He), M₂ = 32.00 g·mol⁻¹ (O₂), rate₂ = 1.00.
√(M₂/M₁) = √(32/4) = √8 ≈ 2.828 → rate₁ = 1.00 × 2.828 = 2.83.

Example 2 — H₂ vs N₂

M₁ = 2.016, M₂ = 28.014, rate₁ = 3.00 → rate₂ = rate₁/√(M₂/M₁) = 3.00 / √(13.90) ≈ 0.80.

Example 3 — Unknown mass

rate₁ = 1.00, rate₂ = 0.50, M₂ = 28.0 → M₁ = M₂ (rate₂/rate₁)² = 28.0 × 0.25 = 7.00 g·mol⁻¹.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do rate units matter?

No, as long as both rates use the same units, their ratio is valid.

Q: When does Graham’s Law apply?

When gases effuse through identical small openings under the same conditions (T, P).

Q: Why does a lighter gas effuse faster?

Lighter gases have higher average speeds at the same temperature (kinetic molecular theory).